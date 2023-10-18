‘Who The Hell Does He Think He Is?’: Former WH Press Secretary Torches Biden For ‘Blunders’ On Israel Trip

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer took the Biden administration to task over their foreign policy approach on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fleischer said that progressives in the Democratic Party are “fundamentally anti-Israel” and that if they had their way “the Israeli democracy would be slaughtered.” (RELATED: Biden Says It Would Be ‘Big Mistake’ For Israel To Occupy Gaza, Hamas Doesn’t Represent Palestinians)

He then pivoted to discussing President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Israel. Biden visited Israel on Wednesday, spending more than seven hours in the war zone. He expressed sympathy for Israel, but warned them to not allow their grief and anger to influence their military objective to eradicate Hamas.

“I want to make some points about Biden’s trip over there because he committed three blunders that have to be brought out to people’s attention,” he said. “When he said that Israelis should not be consumed by rage, who the hell does he think he is?”

He shared that he sat in on every summit meeting with foreign leaders when they came to America post-9/11, and said that none of them lectured Americans on how to handle their grief. He said that Biden should not “admonish” or “lecture” Israel on how to approach their crisis.

“The second thing he did that was just horrendous was inside that statement where he talked about the other team — which is a weird way to put it — he talked about how it didn’t appear that Israel bombed the hospital but then he said quote ‘there’s a lot of people out there who are not so sure.’ He’s talking about the protesters in the streets of Lebanon and in Jordan. Why is he giving them any credence whatsoever? Why is he even citing them as being a source that should be worried about? Why doesn’t he just say they’re wrong — Israel didn’t do it and stop right there,” he added.

The third “massive mistake” he pointed out was giving $100 million in aid to Gaza.

Hamas, operating out of the Gaza Strip, launched thousands of rockets into Israel and deployed militants into the country. Hamas killed at least 1,400 and abducted over 150 citizens, CNBC reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas in the hours following the attack.