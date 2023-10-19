Cher Promises To Leave The US If Trump Is Elected … Again

Cher threatened to make good on her promise of leaving the country if Donald Trump is re-elected as President in 2024.

The legendary singer has been a long-time critic of Trump and has been vocal about her disdain for him as both a person and as a world leader. Trump is still holding a commanding lead over his rivals, and Cher is already squirming at the idea that he might clinch the country’s top spot yet again, according to The Guardian.

“If he gets in, who knows?” Cher said as she questioned what the country would be like under his control.

The famous singer went on to say that she plans on actually picking up and leaving if Trump takes power again.

“This time I will leave [the country],” she said.

This isn’t the first time Cher expressed her desire to get away from Trump. She’s known to unleash her hatred of him on social media, but she seems serious this time.

Cher threatened to “leave the planet” during the 2016 election, but of course, Trump has already been in and out of the White House, and she’s still here.

Cher referred to Trump as the “President Troll,” and talked about how much she scoffs at the idea of him taking power again. Trump has racked up 91 felony counts in four separate cases. He’s being forced to face allegations of mishandling of classified documents, falsifying business records, and obstructing justice, among a slew of other charges, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Responds To Biden Afghanistan Review)

The famous singer wants nothing to do with any of that. She said the thought of having Trump move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is sickening to her.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she said of Trump’s term as president.