Maxim Names A Dude Who Pleaded Guilty To Stalking As One Of The 100 Hottest Women

Maxim Magazine Australia named a biological man to their official “Hot List” of women for the 2023 season.

No one seems to be standing behind Maxim after they decided to list Danielle May Laidley, a biological male and former Australian football player, as the #92 hottest woman on their list. But it’s not just the fact Laidly is a biological male that’s the issue here … Maxim may have just made a(nother) massive mistake.

Maxim has gone full woke, just like everyone else in the mainstream entertainment and media industry. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Maxim said all the way back in 2012 that the editors are moving away from actual attractiveness as a scale for the women on the list, and toward a focus on the substance of those women, according to Marie Claire.

But, it turns out that, in 2020, Laidly was arrested and charged with one count of stalking and was in possession of methamphetamine during the arrest. Laidly pleaded guilty to the stalking charge, was placed into a drug diversion program and did not end up with a criminal record, according to Fox.

#92 of top 100 hottest ‘women’ in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash? pic.twitter.com/GBhJAIzzLY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2023

It’s almost normal to expect men to inflict themselves upon women’s spaces in 2023. It’s equally normal to see once-powerful women bow down to these men. But to put a man on the list who has a history of stalking other women is just insane. (RELATED: Haggard, Purple-Haired Scold Tells Girls Their Sports Are Too Pointless To Matter In The Trans Debate)

Laidly called the victim repeatedly and sat outside her home in a car and even photographed her from outside her home, Fox reported. If Maxim’s leadership wants to support someone capable of this behavior, they can categorically go eff themselves. Sicko scumbags.