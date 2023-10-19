‘You Can Yell At Me’: Fox News Host Spars With GOP Rep Over His Refusal To Vote For Jim Jordan

Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones sparred on Thursday with Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler over the House Speaker drama.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan lost his second bid Wednesday to become Speaker. Lawler has been critical of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz for ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling it a “clown show.”

A third speaker vote is set for Thursday.

Jones asked Lawler “What is it going to take for you guys to get your act together?”

Lawler explained that Republicans have themselves to blame for the chaos, with Jones arguing that the issue with Gaetz is gone and a new nominee is on the floor and “the question is, why aren’t you voting for him?”

“Respectfully, it’s not past us,” Lawler said. “And that’s the challenge here. And what I’ve said to Jim Jordan –”

“McCarthy is not the nominee,” Jones interjected.

“What I’ve said to Jim Jordan from the very start is you have to get the right people in the room so that we can hash this out.”

“I’m asking about you, though, congressman,” Jones said. “Not the right people … you! You are voting against them!” (RELATED: ‘Swamp 22’: Social Media Roasts GOP Rep For Second Vote Against Jim Jordan)

WATCH:

“With all due respect, you can yell at me about it. But with all due respect, if we don’t get everybody in the room to hash out the path forward, it doesn’t matter who the Speaker is. All right. We can elect a new speaker, but we still need 218 votes on the floor to pass our appropriations bills to deal with aid to Israel, to deal with the crisis in Ukraine, to deal with our border,” Lawler said. “If we can’t compromise within the conference, forget about the Democrats, within the conference, we’re not going to be able to govern. And that is the fundamental problem here.”

“So when you had eight people team up with 208 Democrats to unceremoniously remove Kevin McCarthy without cause, and then they moved to block Steve Scalise because they wanted Jim Jordan, you create a problem within the conference,” he continued. “And what I’m saying is if you want to fix it, as I told Jim Jordan last week, get everybody in the room that needs to be there and fix it. That’s the only way forward.”

“We told Jim, Stay in the room till you get to 17. Don’t put it on the floor until you have it.”

“And he did. He went without it. And we had less votes yesterday than before,” co-host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.

Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan, with Lawler voting for McCarthy.