Jim Jordan Fails To Become Speaker of the House In Second Round Of Votes

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan failed to receive enough votes Wednesday to become the next Speaker of the House.

After the second round of votes, Jordan was shy of the necessary 217 to win the Speakership. The final quorum call put the House attendance at 432, meaning 217 remains the majority threshold unless members voted “present” during the roll call vote for Speaker.

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole gave Jordan’s nomination speech on the House floor before the vote. (RELATED: Here Are The 20 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In First Ballot Vote)

Ahead of the vote, Jordan told reporters: “I think we gotta decide today. Are we going to have a Republican Speaker?”

WATCH:

Jim Jordan plans to stay in race. Unclear how long he will stay if he continues to shed votes. He just said of empowering McHenry: “I think we gotta decide today, are we going to have a Republican speaker or …is the body going to adopt this resolution with the speaker pro tem.” pic.twitter.com/GkBfFQL6cC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 18, 2023

22 Republicans ended up voting against Jordan during the second ballot.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon was the first House Republican to vote against Jordan, placing his vote for McCarthy. The second no-vote for Jordan came from Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck then voted against Jordan, placing his vote for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy instead of Jordan. New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for New York GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart was the sixth no-vote for Jordan, placing his vote for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson also voted for Scalise instead of Jordan. New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino voted for Zeldin. Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez was the 10th no-vote for Jordan, voting for McCarthy. Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales voted for Scalise. Texas Rep. Kay Granger voted against Jordan, placing her vote for Scalise.

Michigan Rep. John James ended up voting for former Michigan Rep. Candace Miller instead of Jordan. Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly voted for former Speaker of the House John Boehner. Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans voted for McCarthy. New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin. New York Rep. Mike Lawler voted for McCarthy. Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks ended up voting for Granger.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise. Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson also voted for Scalise, making him the 20th no-vote against Jordan.

Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber voted for Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman. Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack voted for Scalise.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Monday he would endorse Jordan to become the next Speaker. Many other Republicans followed after McCarthy’s endorsement.

Jordan lost the first ballot for Speaker on Tuesday, with 20 Republicans voting against him. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Fails To Receive Enough Votes For Speaker Of The House In First Round Of Votes)

Conservative donors told the Daily Caller on Monday night they are pledging to withhold funding from Republican House members who refuse to support Jordan for Speaker. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Donors Pledge To Withhold Funding From GOP Members Who Vote Against Jim Jordan For Speaker)

The House went into recess after the vote, as Republicans will now have to figure out how to get to 217.