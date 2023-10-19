‘Squad’ Members Have Yet To Remove Tweets Blaming Israel For Hospital Bombing

Two Democratic lawmakers, who are part of the “Squad”‘ in Congress, have not removed their tweets blaming Israel for an explosion that occurred at a hospital in Gaza.

Hamas initially blamed Israel for an explosion that occurred at the Christian Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, but the Israel Defense Forces denied the claim and said that it was a failed rocket that caused the explosion. Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made tweets on Tuesday blaming Israel, which have not been removed or changed. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Sobs As She Repeats Hamas Claim About Hospital Bombing)

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” Tlaib tweeted.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific,” Omar tweeted.

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

Tlaib and Omar did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding their tweets still being up.

Intelligence reviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed on Wednesday that the explosion was likely the result of a failed rocket launch by terrorists, and not an Israeli airstrike, according to Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, who is the committee chair.

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel that it appeared “the other team” is responsible.

Tlaib spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally on Wednesday and repeated the claim that the hospital explosion was a result of an Israeli airstrike.

“To continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital where children … you know what’s so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, ‘Don’t cry.’ I’m like, ‘Let them cry,'” Tlaib said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.