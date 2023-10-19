Trey Songz Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Two Women: REPORT

Two women are reportedly suing famous R&B artist Trey Songz, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted them at his home in Aug. 2015.

The unidentified women claim they met Songz at his concert in June 2015, and after establishing a casual acquaintance with the artist, he reportedly invited them to his birthday party at his home in August. While there, they allege to have been coerced into drinking from unsealed bottles, and claim they were drugged, according to TMZ.

Both women say they woke up naked. One of the women claimed Songz forcibly performed oral sex on her, and the other alleged she awoke to Songz biting her nipple and allegedly forcing his fingers into her vagina, according to TMZ.

Upon entering the party, the women said they were forced to turn over their phones, which may have limited their ability to call for help, TMZ noted.

The women claim to have consumed a moderate amount of alcohol, yet allege they felt overwhelmingly intoxicated, which made them believe they were drugged, per TMZ.

The women accused Songz of assault and battery and stated they did not consent to sexual actions with the singer. One of the women said she tried to get Songz off her, but he allegedly overpowered her, according to TMZ.

The women claim Songz demanded they take a shower with him after the alleged sexual assaults, but they refused to cooperate. Their legal documents state the famous artist became enraged and yelled, “You are little fucking girls. Get the fuck out of my house,” according to TMZ.

Songz allegedly refused to give them their phones, but the women claim a security guard eventually retrieved them from a safe as they exited the residence, according to TMZ. They claim they’ve both suffered lasting injuries as a result of this alleged assault and are suing for damages.

Songz’ attorney, Michael Freedman, spoke out about the matter.(RELATED: Trey Songz Cops Plea Deal In Assault Case)

“This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window,” he told TMZ. “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”