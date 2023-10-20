‘F*** CNN!’: Palestinian Screams In Reporter’s Face During Coverage Of War In West Bank

Footage shared Friday showed the moment a Palestinian screamed in the face of CNN reporter Sara Sidner, and it’s pretty intense to watch.

Sidner was in the middle of a report in the central city of Ramallah in the West Bank when she was approached by what appears to be a local resident, who held nothing back when it came to his opinion of CNN. “You are genocide supporters! You are not welcome here! Genocide supporters! Fuck CNN! Fuck CNN!” the man says, as seen in a clip shared on Twitter.

In what seems like an instant, she’s surrounded by people screaming in her face. As she walks away, the crowd grows even bigger, seeming to watch her until she leaves. Sidner was surrounded by security personnel throughout the ordeal, but it could have easily turned violent before any of them could stop it.

CNN’s Sara Sidner is accosted by a person in the West Bank, who screams at her: “You are genocide supporters! You are not welcome here! Genocide supporters! Fuck CNN! Fuck CNN!” pic.twitter.com/GMyKVsMPlK — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2023

“You see that people are very angry. They do not like the way in which … that … that CNN has been reporting this story,” Sidner continues, appearing shaking, as she’s escorted away. (RELATED: Doctor Describes ‘Carnage’ At Music Festival Attacked By Hamas)

At one point she tells the newsroom “we’re fine” when the handlers on either side of her clearly do not seem to think everything is fine. The whole thing feels very ominous and is a very, very bad sign for America.