Dem Rep Claims Opponents Of Linking Ukraine, Israel Aid Lack ‘Moral Compass’

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts on Friday accused opponents of linking aid to Ukraine to assistance for Israel of lacking a “moral compass.”

President Joe Biden announced he would seek an aid package for Israel and Ukraine totaling $100 billion during a Thursday night speech from the Oval Office. Israel has been on a war footing since Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack Oct. 7 that killed over 1,400 people. (RELATED: State Dept Spox Demands Israel Allow Humanitarian Aid For Gaza, But Admits Hamas Could Steal It)

“It’s a problem for J.D. Vance, but J.D. Vance has no moral compass,” Auchincloss told CNN host Kate Bolduan. “He is somebody who has sold out his own constituents in pursuit of a cult of personality on behalf of Donald Trump.”

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December. The Biden administration announced plans to send Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, also known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles, in July.

Many Republicans oppose funding for Ukraine, citing dwindling ammunition stocks and the crisis on the border with Mexico. A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) stated the United States would run out of precision-guided munitions in a week should war break out with China.

Support for aid to Ukraine has dropped since the 2022 invasion, with only 41% of poll respondents being in favor of aid to the country.

Ukraine used MGM-140 ATACMS missiles in a strike against two Russian airbases Tuesday.

Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

