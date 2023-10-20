Trump Gaining Ground With Young Voters: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is gaining ground with young voters ahead of 2024, and is faring better than President Joe Biden among the electorate, according to a Friday poll.

Trump is leading Biden among voters aged 18 to 29 by 2 points, as well as with 30- to 39-year-olds by 11 points, according to an Emerson College survey. Trump is also leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup 47% to 45% nationally, with 8% remaining undecided. (RELATED: New Swing State Polls Spell More Bad News For Biden Ahead Of 2024)

The poll also suggests Trump is leading the crowded GOP primary field by over 50 points, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied at 8% support. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received 4%, and former Vice President Mike Pence and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 3% support each. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott received 1.4%, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson had 1.2% and conservative radio personality Larry Elder garnered 1% support.

Biden is leading the small Democratic primary field with 70% support, while self-help author Marianne Williamson garnered 10% and 20% were undecided, according to the survey. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently switched his presidential campaign from Democrat to independent, and some polling suggests his third-party candidacy will siphon off voters from both Biden and Trump in 2024.

A series of recent surveys indicate that Trump has a leg up on Biden across crucial battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, suggests Trump and Biden are leading their respective fields with 59% and 61.3%, respectively.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,578 registered voters nationwide between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.