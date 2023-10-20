Imprisoned Music Mogul Starts Podcast From Jail

Imprisoned music mogul Suge Knight is starting his own podcast from behind bars, and is taking aim at big names as he airs his grievances.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year jail term for a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a businessman in Compton, but that won’t get in the way of him making his voice heard. The former head of Death Row Records, a heavyweight in the world of hip hop music, plans to let loose on the likes of Snoop Dogg, Akon, Wack, P, Warren G and other big name artists, according to TMZ.

Knight is also expected to share his views on the murder of legendary artist Tupac Shakur, though he previously made it clear he will not be pointing a finger at Keefe D, who was recently arrested in connection with his murder.

The podcast is reportedly being launched under the name “Collect Calls With Suge Knight,” and will be co-hosted by Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source magazine co-founder, Dave Mays, according to TMZ.

Each episode is expected to run for a half hour, and Dave said there are already five episodes recorded that are being held until the podcast launches on Oct. 24.

The long list of Knight’s enemies and grievances is expected to dominate the majority of the podcast’s content, with Snoop Dogg’s takeover of the Death Row brand likely to take the brunt of Knight’s verbal lashing. (RELATED: High-Profile Incarcerated Music Exec Refuses To Assist In Tupac Shakur’s Murder Case)

Dave noted that Knight aspires to influence the younger generation through his experiences and plans to answer questions from his listeners, according to TMZ.

Breakbeat will drop weekly audio episodes each Thursday and video content on Fridays on all major platforms.