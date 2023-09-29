Arrest Made In Relation To Tupac Shakur’s Murder: REPORT

The Las Vegas Police reportedly arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis early Friday morning in connection to the murder of rap legend, Tupac Shakur.

The exact charge or charges laid against Davis have not yet been made public, according to The Associated Press (AP). Officials with first-hand knowledge of the situation said more information would be released following an indictment scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Davis has been known to investigators and previously claimed he was in the Cadillac in 1996 when someone shot and killed 25-year-old Shakur, according to The AP. Davis’ arrest is a significant break in the years-long investigation that has frustrated police.

Davis released a memoir titled “Compton Street” in 2019, where he reportedly admitted he was at the scene of the drive-by-shooting. He has previously spoken of the incident in interviews and described himself as being the last living person that witnessed the murder, according to The AP.

This new development comes on the heels of a raid conducted at the residence of Davis’ wife July 17. Documents tied to the raid indicate the police were searching for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur,” per The AP.

Police seized computers, a hard drive, a cell phone, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ memoir, The AP noted. (RELATED: Tupac Shakur Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

Shakur was murdered September 7, 1996, leaving behind a legacy that continues to be honored and respected today.

The story continues to unfold.