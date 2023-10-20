Man Survives 3 Days In Ditch After Disappearing From Breakfast Run To McDonald’s

A Tennessee motorcyclist survived for three days in a ditch after reportedly crashing his bike into a tree Sunday on the way to pick up a McDonald’s breakfast.

Friends said that Taylor Boyle, 27, had planned to stop at a McDonald’s before heading to one of their nearby homes on Sunday, according to the New York Post. After reporting Boyle missing on Tuesday, and searching the area, friends and family eventually found Boyle at the bottom of a 15-foot embankment Tuesday near Heiskell, a town nearly 12 miles outside Knoxville. (RELATED: Fisherman Found Alive After He Goes Missing For 17 Days)

‘I knew he was out there’ | Friends find motorcyclist who spent more than two days in a ditch after crash https://t.co/vxEXmTuNpc — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 19, 2023

“When I looked down in there, I didn’t see him at first and as I was panning out, I saw something sparkle — basically just saw the light reflect. And when I did, I looked back and I just saw the Harley wheel,” Boyle’s friend, Brandon Lawson, told 10 News.

Boyle was just a few feet away from the busted-up bike, alert but suffering from a concussion that made him unaware of the dangerous condition he had been in for the last 60 hours in the ditch.

“He had guardian angels with him as he only thought he had been there for an hour camping with his dad,” Boyle’s sister-in-law posted on Facebook.

“All I was worried about doing was just finding him,” Ryan French, another friend, told 10 News. “Anything and everything that we had to do, as long as it took. We just had to find him, I knew he was out there.” French added, “It’s pretty crazy, honestly, as far as he was down here. And, as much as you can see from up here, it’s a miracle that we found him. I just praise God every day.”

Boyle is currently in the hospital with a dislocated elbow, concussion and a small brain bleed. Doctors say he has a “long road to recovery,” the New York Post reported.