‘Everwood’ Star Dead At 71 In Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams, star of “Everwood” and “Hair” died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident at 5pm Monday, on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont. He was 71 years old.

The famous actor was thrown from his 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle, according to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police. “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to police. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Barry McPherson, Williams’ long-time agent said, according to People.

Treat Williams, the star of Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71. The actor’s death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. Read the full story: https://t.co/Jm5ixI2jIO pic.twitter.com/PpKa1rkNSq — People (@people) June 13, 2023

A police report shed light on the events leading up to the fatal crash.

“A southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams,” police said.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle.”

Major damage was noted on the front end passenger side of the Honda Element. The investigation into the crash continues, and there have been no charges laid against the driver of the Honda Element at this time.

“A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene,” police said in their statement.

McPherson shared memories about his client and friend.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson said to People.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After Motorcycle Accident https://t.co/R9IFiXTCFh — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2023

The actor made his film debut in the 1975 thriller “Deadly Hero.” Other film credits include the 1976 films “The Ritz” and “The Eagle Has Landed.”

Williams starred as George Berger in the 1979 film “Hair,” which was based on the Broadway musical. That role landed Williams a Golden Globe nomination for new star of the year. He later earned another Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in 1981’s Prince of the City, according to People.

Williams portrayed the leading role of Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown on The WB’s Everwood, beginning in 2002. He starred on the series for all four seasons, and earned a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series in 2003-04. (RELATED: Great-Grandmother Dies From Injuries After Being Hit By Police Motorcycle Escorting Duchess Of Edinburgh)

His four-decades-long career includes more than 120 credits, including his appearance in Steven Spielberg’s “1941,” and “Heart of Dixie”, and television shows “Blue Bloods”, “The Late Shift,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chesapeake Shores,” according to People.

Funeral details have not yet been established.

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.