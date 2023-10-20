ROOKE: Trad-ish W/ Mary Rooke Ep. 3 — Madonna, Men, And Marching For Terrorists

“Trad-ish with Mary Rooke” is a new weekly podcast that features Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke tackling America’s societal twists and turns.

In the third episode, Mary discusses why Taylor Lorenz should be your Halloween costume, how Madonna let her daughter dance like a stripper on stage, why women need you to man up, why parents should stop destroying their family legacy, and why college students march for Hamas. (ROOKE: Let Britney Spears’ Story Be A Lesson — Stay Away From Selfish, Sex-Crazed Men)

