ROOKE: Now’s The Time To Ruthlessly Purge The Universities

Americans are witnessing the extent to which elite colleges and universities have turned our children into terrorist sympathizers, creating the perfect opportunity for state governments to clean out our hallowed halls of learning.

Our national university systems were once a beacon of Western civilization. But for decades, the right called attention to slipping academic standards as well as the forced adherence to far-left progressive ideology on college campuses that largely went unnoticed. Learning loss doesn’t matter to the left as long as your graduating child has an anxiety disorder about climate change, thinks boys can turn into girls and, most importantly, isn’t an evil conservative.

Parents ignored the right’s warnings that their children were being taught to glorify the heinous acts of Stalin and Mao. Instead, they continue to prop up the system, working overtime to end their own way of life.

There are very few professors who hold conservative views at elite universities. Their far-left counterparts made it impossible to hold these ideals and be successful in academia. Over three generations of American students have been taught to hate their history and culture. While parents assumed their students were enrolled in institutions that would help mold them into the next great explorer, inventor, or discoverer, these college professors abused that trust, turning their classrooms into progressive indoctrination camps.

Time to resurface this harrowing exchange between David Horowitz and a student at the University of California San Diego in 2010. pic.twitter.com/YPnqKJCzMo — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 10, 2023

The scope of what America’s higher education system is teaching was on full display in recent days as student groups from NYU, George Washington University, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard rallied behind Palestinian terrorists who raped and murdered innocent people – just like good little leftists.

Around 30 student groups at Harvard signed a letter demanding the community “take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians,” adding that they “hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” (ROOKE: There’s A Way To Fix How Poorly Single Women Vote, And It Isn’t Repealing The 19th)

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” the letter stated. “From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden. Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation.”

I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023

Our national identity is being remade in their image. If we want to end this nightmare, we must root out the “anti-colonial” partisans from their positions of power. This is not to say that people shouldn’t be allowed to support the causes closest to their hearts. Everyone is born with free will and can choose the path they want.

Still, it’s hard to comprehend why it has taken this long for conservatives to declare war on our domestic enemies.

Ordinary people with a clear understanding of human dignity despise what Hamas did. Someone who can explain away mass murder doesn’t deserve to be a societal gatekeeper. Keeping these people out of our mainstream education system is imperative if we don’t want to end up in mass graves dug by the American Red Guard.

Far-left professors are responsible for championing violence and hate in the service of their ideologies. If we had a proper country, they wouldn’t be able to keep their cushy teaching career with its unfettered access to impressionable students. They can’t expect to be spared the societal consequences if they support slaughtering innocent people. At the very least, our country should deprive these kinds of people of their ability to poison the minds of students.