ROOKE: The Left Hates Brave Men, But That’s Exactly Why We Should Celebrate Columbus

Since the early 1990s, far-left academics have attacked Catholic explorer Christopher Columbus for his historic role in shaping America.

These so-called historians worked alongside progressive organizations to paint Columbus as a cruel colonizer who wanted nothing but blood and money from the docile people inhabiting the land. Unfortunately for them, their attempts to tarnish his bravery fall flat when their arguments are tested against historical facts and context. He was a man with honor and purpose who fought for a world he believed in. Our country should love him for all the reasons the left hates him.

The tomb of Christopher Columbus, at Seville’s Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See. pic.twitter.com/82dq2qds6K — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 9, 2023

When Columbus initially landed in 1492 on the island of Hispaniola (modern-day Haiti and the Dominican Republic), he found and befriended a tribe of Taino Indians led by Chief Guacanagari. Columbus built Fort Navidad through this partnership and felt comfortable leaving 40 men to protect the compound while he traveled back to Spain to tell the tales of their success. By the time he returned in 1493 with more men and supplies, Fort Navidad had been raided, and a hostile tribe of Taino Indians massacred all of the guards.

Columbus didn’t let his men die in vain. Like most great leaders, he sought justice for those who trusted his leadership. Much to the likely dismay of the leftist academics, Columbus and his men didn’t fight alone. Guacanagari honored his alliance with the explorer, fighting alongside the Europeans against the neighboring tribe. He and his new crew found the Tainos responsible for murdering the 40 men and avenged their deaths. (ROOKE: Let This Be A Lesson To Young Men – Loose Women Lead To Ruin)

Modern society is in despair as we desperately wait for men of purpose to lead again. Our current chaos directly results from demonizing those with the fortitude to defend our way of life. Men stopped protecting us from our enemies and began attacking our forefathers. It’s as if they believe their ability to demonstrate their moral superiority over 15th-century explorers somehow negates their modern-day cowardice.

Repeat after me: “He was a brave Italian explorer. And in this house, Christopher Columbus is a hero. End of story.” pic.twitter.com/mLYQUmMEIc — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) October 9, 2023

Those actively denying the miracles brought by brave, masculine men would never survive the harrowing journey of explorers like Columbus. If you ever wonder what a modern man would do when his culture is attacked, take a gander at any footage from 2020. As statues, churches and historic sites were vandalized (many beyond repair), they knelt in solidarity with the attackers. They decided it was perfectly acceptable to ignore heinous crimes committed today in order to hold accountable men whose actions they no longer like.

Similarly, they support companies using slave labor as long as the brand sufficiently supports the latest diversity, equity and inclusion projects. We can quietly ignore this reality because we often can’t escape society’s demands for instant connectivity. Still, every dollar used to purchase these luxury items funds the active enslavement of vulnerable women and children around the globe.

This isn’t some look back at 15th-century atrocities through a compassionate modern-day understanding of the world. Forced workers make all our favorite clothes, phones and products, and our generation of idiots would like us to ignore their privileged existence to demonize real bravery. (ROOKE: The ‘Sexual Revolution’ Set Women Back For Generations)

Then you can pretend that your colonization, violence, control, imprisonment, slaughter, is just self defense from an implacable barbarian enemy that can’t be reasoned with. It’s wildly racist and it justifies colonialism. — Cassie Pritchard (again) (@hecubian_devil) October 8, 2023

Americans used to honor men of character like Columbus because our country understood that without them, the Western World — with all its beauty — wouldn’t have existed. Our land would be another untamed third-world country without the guarantee of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The willingness to spill blood for the world you believe in pushed American rebels to fight back against the British during the American Revolution, and it is the same passion that found brother fighting brother during the American Civil War. We defeated hostile enemies, foreign and domestic, to create the greatest country the world has ever seen. Celebrating Christopher Columbus is essential in creating men who would see us become the beacon on the hill again.