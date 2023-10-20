Trump Co-Defendant Kenneth Chesebro Takes Plea Deal In Election Case

Kenneth Chesebro, a co-defendant in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia 2020 election case, took a plea deal Friday.

Chesebro became the third co-defendant to strike a deal with prosecutors Friday as jury selection for his Oct. 23 trial began. Attorney Sidney Powell, whose trial was scheduled for the same day as Chesebro, took her own plea deal on Thursday.

Chesebro pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Prosecutors dropped the other six felony charges he was indicted on, including violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act.

Chesebro, who faced charges for allegedly helping develop the strategy to use “fake electors” in Georgia, will receive no jail time. He was sentenced to five years of probation, required to pay $5,000 restitution and complete 100 hours of community service.

BREAKING NEWS: Kenneth Chesebro, alleged architect of the “fake electors” plot, has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, per source familiar with the arrangement. — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) October 20, 2023



He will also have to issue an apology letter and testify truthfully in any future trials of co-defendants, the judge said during the hearing. Chesebro rejected a plea deal with prosecutors in late September, according to ABC News.

Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, rather than the seven felony counts in her indictment.

Scott Hall, a bail bond business owner, became the first co-defendant to plead guilty in September.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

