Funeral Party Allegedly Dined And Dashed Leaving With Over $500 Worth Of Unpaid Food

A funeral party that dined at a Houston, Texas restaurant allegedly left without paying a $542 bill after being charged an extra 20% gratuity, according to the New York Post

The vast majority of the 20-person party left the Texas restaurant, Crazy Cajun Seafood & Sports in protest of the built-in tip added to the bill — and one person in the group reportedly threatened to shoot an employee on her way out, the New York Post reported, per a TikTok post that captured the dining debacle. The diners did the alleged damage in early October.

“Massive dine n dash! One of the dine n dashers says she will pew pew [a] staff member,” the text written atop the video read. “Nah, that ain’t it,” the narrator commented. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Takes Up Restaurant Booth For Hours, So Waitress Gives Her A Surprise)

WATCH:

The 20-person-party appears to have included both adults as well as adolescents, according to the footage above.

Texas Group of 20 in funeral party dine and dash on $500 bill at seafood restaurant – before threatening to shoot staff following dispute over gratuity https://t.co/Ok4G3CjA2r — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) October 20, 2023

Some of the items the party ordered included wings, a kids order of Catfish and popcorn shrimp, several salads and seafood platters, plus at least one beer, per the TikTok post.

“The folks here were not happy with that gratuity fee. They did not want to pay that. So what they did was walk out,” the narrator outlined.

It is typically standard practice for restaurants to tack on a gratuity charge to the bill of a large party.

Despite most of the party ditching their dues, a few of the diners did settle up on their tabs.

The individual that recorded the video followed the remaining 18 members of the party to the parking lot as they made their way out the door.

The viral TikTok post has garnered over 1.2 million views.