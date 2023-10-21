Police Find 5-Year-Old Twins Dead In Their Beds After Mom Allegedly Leaps Off Bridge To Her Death

A mother in Florida allegedly took her own life by jumping from a bridge into Lake Jesup, and her five-year-old twins were later discovered dead in their bunk beds.

The incident was reported after a motorist called 911 when they saw the woman jump from the bridge. Authorities from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and details surrounding the tragic event are still emerging, as per the statement released by the Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman in the water. They sought assistance from two nearby fishermen, one of whom was a retired Seminole County firefighter, to help recover her body from the water.

Special-needs twins, 5, found dead in their beds after mom jumps to her death from Florida bridge https://t.co/qgTKMy6Xln pic.twitter.com/btOoP74saG — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2023

“Upon arrival, deputies spotted the woman floating in the water and enlisted the assistance of boaters, one later determined to be an off-duty Seminole County Firefighter, to help recover the body. The woman was pronounced deceased on scene and identified as Catorreia Hutto, 31, of Sanford,” Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma said in the statement. (RELATED: Man Pulls Off Risky Jump On A Bridge In Viral Video)

The incident on the bridge prompted the authorities to check the woman’s home after they learned she was the mother of 5-year-old twins. Inside the home, police discovered the lifeless bodies of the twins, identified as Ahmad and Ava Jackson, in their beds. Both children had special needs, according to the police. The children did not exhibit any gunshot wounds or signs of blunt force trauma on their bodies, WFLA reported. The exact cause of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.