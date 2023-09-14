Woman Nearly Dies After Allegedly Being Forced By Ghost To Jump Off Bridge: REPORT

This is some eerie ish.

A woman in Thailand’s central province of Samut Sakhon nearly drowned in the Sanamchai Canal and then claimed afterwards that she was forced by a ghost to jump off a bridge in an attempt to commit suicide, according to Thaiger.

Security footage at a restaurant shows the woman struggling to swim and nearly drowning Tuesday, but fortunately she was saved by a group of men and sent to the hospital.

Following her recovery, she claimed that a man dressed in all white had forced her to leap off the bridge.

The woman alleges that the man, who was apparently a ghost, waved to her while she was driving her motorbike. That’s when she decided to approach the ghost, parking her motorbike to do so before she lost consciousness. And the only thing she could remember the man saying, “I want you to die. I want you to die.”

Man, I just got goosebumps. Here’s the clip of the woman getting saved in the canal:

I don’t know whether or not to believe this woman, but this is some bone-chilling stuff regardless.

The woman said that she wasn’t suicidal, nor has she ever been suicidal, and believed that she was manipulated by this alleged ghost. And to make this situation even more interesting, the alleged ghost victim has some evidence for her claims, as another woman has come forward and said that she also saw the ghost — on the same day at that. (RELATED: Wicked New Horror Flick ‘Dark Harvest’ Is A Must Add To The Halloween Rotation)

So maybe the woman is telling the truth. Either way, this is straight-up creepy.