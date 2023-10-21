Spirit Airlines Cancels Multiple Flights Due To Inspections, Could Last Several Days

Spirit Airlines announced Friday that it will be conducting necessary inspections on 25 of its aircraft, leading to flight cancellations and disruptions for several days.

The ultra-low-cost carrier has canceled 98 flights Friday, which accounts for 11% of its schedule, and an additional 81 flights (9% of its schedule) Saturday. These inspections are expected to affect the airline’s network for several days as they work to complete them, according to CNN.

“We’ve cancelled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft,” Spirit said in a statement, per Associated Press (AP). “The impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations.” (RELATED: Brawl Breaks Out On Spirit Airlines As Woman Who Refused To Wear A Mask Tased By Cops)

Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect some of its planes, disruptions will last days https://t.co/Gtao97VDYY pic.twitter.com/yzPXAjHyzJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2023

Spirit Airlines has not specified the exact nature of the inspections, but they are primarily associated with its Airbus A319 aircraft, while the airline also operates A320s and A321s, CNN further added.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests,” Sprit Airlines statement read.

The Federal Aviation Administration has classified these checks as “mandatory maintenance inspections” and will oversee the process to ensure the aircraft’s safety before they are returned to service, CNN reported.