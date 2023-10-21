Trump Reportedly Will Not Back Tom Emmer For House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump reportedly will not back House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s run for House speaker.

Trump told his allies that he does not support Emmer in private conversations Friday, according to Politico. The former president said that the congressman was not a fan of his, adding that Emmer has not defended him against his several indictments, two people familiar with the private talks said.

Emmer has also criticized the former president after January 6, Trump said, according to the outlet. Trump said he believes that Emmer advised Republican candidates to avoid mentioning his name despite the congressman’s denial of doing so.

Trump’s allies are attempting to prevent Emmer from becoming House speaker, the outlet reported. The former president’s supporters have already started to spread opposition research on the Minnesota Republican, most notably in Friday’s episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn pointed out that Emmer did not yet endorse Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary in an appearance on the podcast. Bannon called Emmer a “Trump hater.”

Tom Emmer is Nancy Pelosi in a Suit@CarolineWren, senior advisor for @KariLake, tells Steve Bannon that a vote for GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer as speaker of the House is a vote for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of President Trump. Emmer had a hand in raising the… pic.twitter.com/rzg7UKoedB — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 20, 2023



Trump previously endorsed Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on Oct. 5, writing that Jordan “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House” in a Truth Social post. (RELATED: House Republicans Line Up For Speaker Bid After Jim Jordan Falls Short)

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who gave Jordan’s nominating speech before Friday’s vote for speaker, is reportedly backing Emmer’s bid to become the GOP’s next nominee. McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House on Oct. 3 after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz filed the motion to vacate the chair.