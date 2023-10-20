House Republicans Line Up For Speaker Bid After Jim Jordan Falls Short

Numerous House Republicans have announced a run or are considering jumping into the speaker’s race Friday following Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s failed candidacy.

Jordan was booted out of the speaker’s race after he did not receive enough support on the House floor to secure the gavel in three votes. Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, Georgia Rep. Austin Scott and Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman have announced they’ll seek the speakership, while several others like Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer are considering a run.

“BYRON RUNNING FOR SPEAKER,” a spokesperson for Donalds told the Daily Caller’s Henry Rogers. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Voted Out Of Race For House Speaker On Secret Ballot)

Hern, who decided against running for speaker following McCarthy’s ousting, announced on Twitter shortly after Jordan’s failed ballot that he would be running for the position.

“We just had two Speaker Designates go down. We must unify and do it fast. I’ve spoke to every Member of the Conference over the last few weeks. We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House,” Hern wrote.

We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/updVLkDCGh — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) October 20, 2023

Sessions announced his candidacy and “believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the Conference,” according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Scott, who ran against Jordan for the conference nomination, is running again for the position now that the chairman is no longer in the race.

“If we are going to be the majority we need to act like the majority, and that means we have to do the right things the right way. I supported and voted for Rep. Jim Jordan to be the Speaker of the House. Now that he has withdrawn I am running again to be the Speaker of the House,” Scott wrote in a tweet.

Bergman encouraged House Republicans to stay in Washington, D.C., through the weekend and elect a speaker after announcing his bid.

“My hat is in the ring, and I feel confident I can win the votes where others could not. I have no special interests to serve; I’m only in this to do what’s best for our Nation and to steady the ship for the 118th Congress,” Bergman said in a statement.

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana is making phone calls to colleagues regarding a potential speaker bid, communications director Corinne Day confirmed to the DCNF.

Emmer, House Republican leadership’s number three, is reaching out to members about a run for speaker, a source familiar confirmed to the DCNF.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams is also rumored to be considering a run, according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.

Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee was considering a run, but decided against it after “prayerful consideration.”

Jordan failed to receive the floor votes necessary to win the speakership on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, during which all Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During the first round, 20 Republicans voted against Jordan, which grew by two members on the second vote and an additional three on the third.

