4-Time US Women’s Open Champion Betsy Rawls Dies At 95

Betsy Rawls passed away at the age of 95 Saturday at her home in Delaware, as confirmed by the LPGA Tour.

Rawls’ achievements included four U.S. Women’s Open championships, as reported by Associated Press (AP). She initially pursued physics while studying at the University of Texas, but her path took a turn when she met coach Harvey Penick. She went on to win the Texas Women’s Amateur in 1949 and 1950, coming close to victory in the 1950 U.S. Women’s Open. Her success on the golf course led her to a career in the sport.

Rawls won a total of eight major championships and 55 LPGA Tour titles, making her a true legend in women’s golf. Her victories included four U.S. Women’s Open titles, a feat matched only by Mickey Wright. She also led the LPGA Tour in earnings and victories during her career.

Betsy Rawls, four-time U.S. Open champion and top administrator, has died. She was 95. https://t.co/Xsz6soa5Fx — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2023

“She was a legend in the game who would have been successful in anything she pursued, so we are all lucky she made golf her passion,” CEO of the USGA and former LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement, per AP. (RELATED: REPORT: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Golf Cart)

Aside from her accomplishments on the course, Rawls was a pioneer in golf administration, serving as a tournament director for the LPGA Championship for 17 years. She was inducted into both the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame, received the prestigious Bob Jones Award from the USGA, and even worked as a rules official at the men’s U.S. Open.

“Betsy has always been committed to work and dedicated to the game. I can think of only two women who have achieved as much, not only as players but for their lifetime contributions, and that’s Betsy and Patty Berg,” Wright said, the outlet added.