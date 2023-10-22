Country Star Toby Keith Returns To The Stage Amid Battle With Stomach Cancer

Country music legend Toby Keith is making a return to the stage despite his ongoing battle with cancer.

The 62-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, revealed his plans to headline two concerts at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas this coming December 10 and 11, as reported by Fox News. Keith shared this exciting news with his fans through a video posted on his YouTube channel on Friday.

In his message, Keith candidly referred to these concerts as “rehab” shows, signifying his intention to use them as a means to reacquaint himself with the stage and to help his band regain their musical synergy after his hiatus. Following his stomach cancer diagnosis, Keith made the difficult decision to step back from his music career to prioritize his health.

“Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing… been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason,” Keith said on the video. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Walked Some Dark Hallways’: Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer Battle)

“We’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas,” the crooner added. “I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in.”

“This is the first time in my whole life I’ve been off for over two years. I’ve never been off for a year in my life,” the award winning singer further added. “And through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been at me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re going to get the band back together.”