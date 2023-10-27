‘What The F**k Is Up?’: Blink 182 Plays Secret Gig At Denny’s, Recreating Classic Video

Blink-182 played an unannounced show at a Denny’s in Long Beach, California, on Thursday, bringing back the phrase “What the fuck is up Denny’s?”

Video of the intimate show is making its rounds online, featuring fans jamming to some of the band’s greatest hits, losing their minds over the excitement at the unexpected experience. There was little or no buffer between the band and the Denny’s diners, making this one of the most up-close-and-personal jams the band has ever played.

The video shows fans with their arms up in the air, jumping up and down as Travis Barker slays on the drums and Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus put on an unforgettable show.

Additional fan footage posted online showed the gig from a different angle, and it appeared the band also had some official Blink-182 merchandise available for sale. The shirts had the “What the fuck is up Denny’s?” slogan written on the back.

The video clip of the restaurant concert has already been viewed nearly 400,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The slogan has long been associated with the restaurant chain, and originated as a meme. It dates back to 2013 when a YouTube video of the metalcore band Live Without made waves. The band hosted a rowdy performance at a Denny’s location, and the lead vocalist shouted “What the fuck is up, Dennys!” loudly before jamming out. (RELATED: Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Admits To Contemplating Suicide During Battle Against Cancer)

Online forums suggest that in this particular case, Blink-182 used their Denny’s performance as a video shoot for their song “Anthem Part 3,” from their newly released album “One More Time.”

The band is slated to launch the North American leg of their tour in 2024.