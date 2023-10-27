Cenk Uygur Loses It On Right-Wing Podcaster For Giving ‘Nuance’ To Killings That Inspired BLM

“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur berated podcast host Tim Pool when Pool questioned him about killings cited by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Uygur declared his intention to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president Oct. 11, although experts have pointed out that he is ineligible to serve. Writer and self-help guru Marianne Williamson and Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota are also challenging Biden for the nomination. (RELATED: New Dem Presidential Candidate Thinks Bestiality Should Be Legal (But Only If The Animal Enjoys It))

WATCH:

“FINALLY SOMEONE IS STICKING UP FOR WHITE PEOPLE KILLING BLACK PEOPLE” Cenk Uygur completely misrepresents Tim Pool and his audience for merely asking for facts of the Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd cases. pic.twitter.com/UBSt5nrQ9Y — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 27, 2023

Uygur claimed that conservatives excused the killings of Ahmaud Arbury, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin during a rant in which he painted conservatives as people who felt Arbury, Floyd and Martin “had it coming.” Pool previously explained that reasons other than racism could explain a killing and noted that prosecutors did not dispute that Arbury was a suspect in felony burglaries.

“I understand if conservatives … have done that, and so you’re frustrated that no one hears, but I’m not doing that,” Pool said.

“The Ahmaud Arbury case and the George Floyd case, you’re taking the most extreme cases with the most clear racism with the most clear murders, and you’re trying to nuance it,” Uygur responded.

A former Hennepin County prosecutor alleged in a sworn deposition that an autopsy found no evidence that Floyd was murdered, Tucker Carlson said during the Oct. 20 episode of Tucker on X.

“That attracts a huge right-wing audience cause they want somebody to excuse the death of Ahmaud Arbury and George Floyd,” Uygur claimed. “And when you seem to excuse it with your nuance, then they go, ‘Yes! Finally someone is sticking up for white people killing black people!’ Come on, don’t tell me there aren’t people in your audience that think that.”

