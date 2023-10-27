Congress’ Approval Rating Plummets To Near All-Time Low

Congress’ approval rating has dropped to 13% — just 4 points higher than the all-time low in November 2013, according to a Friday poll.

After a tumultuous three weeks without a speaker of the House, a contentious spending fight that nearly resulted in a government shutdown and another ally involved in a war abroad, Americans’ approval of Congress has plummeted by 4 points to the lowest it’s been since October and November 2017, according to a Gallup poll. Republicans and Democrats gave Congress 8% and 10% approval ratings, respectively, with the latter figure dropping by 12 points since September and the former remaining the same.

More independents approved of the job Congress is doing at 19%, which is roughly where it’s been throughout the year, according to the survey.

The issue of government is front of mind to 22% of Republicans, 20% of Democrats and 16% of independents, according to the survey. The economy and inflation are top issues among 14% of Americans, respectively, and 13% named immigration as the most important concern.

I am honored to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House. It is time to come together to deliver for the American people! pic.twitter.com/gQSSIfXgeR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 25, 2023

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana was elected on Wednesday following several failed Republican attempts to nominate a speaker.

Eight House Republicans and all House Democrats voted to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 3 following the passage of a 47-day continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government. Just days later, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, taking hostages and killing thousands, prompting President Joe Biden to request aid to the ally from Congress.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,009 adults nationwide between Oct. 2 to Oct. 23 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Neither Johnson nor Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.