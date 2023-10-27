Police Confirm Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Was Found Dead

The manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card is over after police found him dead Friday night, authorities confirmed in a press conference.

Officials held a press conference releasing limited details regarding Card’s death, however, confirmed that the suspect was found around 7:45 p.m. in Lisbon, Maine. Officials stated that there would be another detailed press briefing Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

“And with this search concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate all the facts. So we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families … Robert Card is dead,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills stated.

Card was found with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” to his head, near a recycling center where he had reportedly worked, police said.

Authorities noted that families of the victims as well as the suspect were notified prior to releasing the information to the public.

#BREAKING: Maine Senator Angus King confirms to CBS13 that the body of murder suspect Robert Card has been found. pic.twitter.com/tAi8NQywT4 — CBS 13 News (@WGME) October 28, 2023

“So the reality is that we found that body at 7:45 and it’s 10:25 now so there continues to be a lot of work that needs to be done here at the scene with the medical examiner’s office so that there’s much more follow up to what happened,” authorities stated.

Authorities declined questions regarding specific details of the case such as possible accomplices and how the body was found. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About The Suspected Maine Shooter)

“But as we’ve talked about before these next steps are going to give us an opportunity to do things as fast as we can in the sense that we want to provide closure and information, but also slow things down a little bit. Because we need to look at video evidence, we need to look at various pieces of technology that are in play here and hopes that gives us some additional information around some of the things you’re going to react to,” authorities continued.

Card was the subject of an ongoing manhunt as authorities sought him after the shooting. Shelter-in-place orders immediately took effect in Androscoggin County as well as parts of Sagadahoc County, NBC 10 reported.

Maine Sen. Angus King reportedly confirmed early reports to CBS 13 News. NBC10 Boston previously reported there was “no longer a threat.”

The massacre occurred Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine, leaving 18 people dead and 13 injured.