Scarborough Attacks Republicans As ‘Losers’ After Maine Shooting

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough attacked Republicans as “losers” following the deadly mass shooting in Maine.

Forty-year-old Robert Card is wanted by police after they identified him as a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting. Authorities have not been able to track Card down and are warning residents to remain indoors until they apprehend him.

The suspect allegedly went to two separate locations Wednesday night, including a bowling alley, where he allegedly fatally shot at least 18 individuals and injured 13 others.

“And I’ve gotta say, Republicans talk like such losers when this problem comes up. ‘Oh, there’s nothing we can do. There’s nothing we can do.’ Yeah, there is. There is something you can do,” Scarborough argued. “It’s just like — I’ll just say, over the past couple weeks, people said, ‘there’s nothing we can do with Israel and the Palestinian problem.’ No, you can’t say that. You’ve got to go in and you’ve got to fix it. And whether that is destroying Hamas and then pressuring Israel and Palestinian authorities to get to the table and broker a peace deal, I mean, ‘There’s nothing we can do’ is not an option. It’s never an option.”

“And Republicans only talk that way when they don’t want to do anything,” he continued.”I mean, just think about what they’re saying. What they’re saying is, like Willie said earlier today, you know, the price of freedom are fathers and sons being gunned down and massacred at family bowling night. The cost of freedom are baptists going to church on Sunday mornings to worship the Lord and getting gunned down by weapons of war.”(RELATED: CNN Interviews Local Maine Man Who Says In ‘Situations Like This, I Wish I Had A Firearm)

“Really, it is — again, the most offensive thing, there are some things that we can’t handle. There are some things we can’t control. This is something we can control. This is a choice. We don’t have to live like this. This is a choice. And it’s going to be complicated. Just like peace in the Middle East is going to be complicated. But, you know, smart people have done it before. We’ve got to move forward doing it.”

Scarborough’s calls have been echoed by others, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who praised Australia for its mass gun confiscation.