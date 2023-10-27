‘He Wasn’t Born To Be A Killer’: Father Of Mass Shooting Victim Breaks Down As He Says He Is Not Angry At Shooter

The father of one of the Maine mass shooting victims told CNN on Friday that he has no hate toward the suspected shooter, instead breaking down as he explained how the shooter “wasn’t born to be a killer.”

Forty-year-old Robert Card is wanted by police after they identified him as a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting. Authorities have been unable to track Card down and warn residents to remain indoors until they apprehend him.

The suspect allegedly went to two separate locations Wednesday night, including a bowling alley, where he allegedly fatally shot at least 18 individuals and injured 13 others.

Leroy Walker Sr. joined “CNN This Morning” where he spoke about his son Joey, who was fatally shot Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to stab Card.

Walker remembered his son as “loving” and someone who would do anything to help others.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Walker about comments he made earlier in which he said he does not harbor hate toward Card.

“I wonder how that is possible,” Harlow said. (RELATED: Scarborough Attacks Republicans As ‘Losers’ After Maine Shooting)

“You have to put that part of it out of your mind. You have to let the law do whatever needs to be done. If this person was at the time in his right mind, I believe he would have been a loving person just like we are. There’s something that went wrong,” Walker said.

“I just can’t hate him. I believe in the Lord. I think the Lord will prevail in the end here. I guess we can’t make our choices on people. I can’t hate this person. I have been taught different than that, I hope anyway. And I believe in the Lord and I have to feel that way. You can’t run around this world hating people. If you do, these kind of things will happen more and more. They may be individual things that happen, but if you hate, and that hate drives you crazy, you’re going to hurt people.

I have had my ups and downs in my life, and I don’t want anyone to hurt me and I don’t want to hurt anybody. I’m sure this man, whatever happened to his mind, I’m sure he wasn’t born to be a killer. And instead, I’m sure a father and a mother, that would have never believed this would have happened with him. All I can say is I’m sorry that it’s happened to all of us. I’m sorry what may happen to him. God will prevail. Hate will never bring my son back.”

“It won’t,” Harlow said. “It’s just amazing to hear you with so much love in your heart, Leroy.”

Walker said people can help him and others by praying for the victims and their families.