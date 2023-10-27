ABE HAMADEH And BRYAN LEIB: The World Was A Safer Place With Trump In Charge

Since publishing this piece together on September 5, 2023 much has changed both here in America and overseas in Israel. With America’s current Commander-in-Chief projecting weakness at every turn, it’s safe to say the world was a safer place with fmr. President Trump in the Oval Office.

Many Americans firmly believe this massacre in Israel would never have occurred if former President Donald J. Trump was still in the Oval Office. The simple fact is that former President Trump’s mantra of “peace through strength” worked and President Biden’s “peace through appeasement” has led us down this catastrophic road.

One thing is clear to us and should be clear to every American as well — the main financial and logistical supporter of Hamas is the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hamas would never have been able to carry out these barbaric attacks if the Islamic Republic of Iran was not rolling in billions of dollars from their illicit oil sales to China and other countries. When Iran is strong financially, so are their terrorist proxies such as Hamas.

Iran has never been stronger from a military, diplomatic and financial perspective to President Biden’s appeasement strategy towards the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

On October 7, Hamas, a U.S. Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) launched an attack on towns in Southern Israel that resulted in the savage and barbaric murders of 1,400+ Israelis and over 4,000 Israelis wounded.

Of the 1,400 Israelis murdered, there were 40+ babies and 100+ children murdered. In addition, Hamas took more than 200 individuals hostage which, as of right now, are still in the Gaza Strip being held captive by Hamas.

Here at home on U.S. soil, thousands of foreign nationals and Americans take to the streets from Dearborn, Michigan to New York City to Chicago to Miami to Los Angeles to protest in support of Hamas. These individuals have waved the flags of Hamas, the Taliban, and communism, chant for Hamas to “finish the job” and that “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.” While other countries in Europe have reacted to these similar protests with zero tolerance, the US government hasn’t done anything to speak out against these protests that support a U.S. designated FTO, Hamas. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: Joe Biden Is The Greatest Gift Ever To Iran’s Ayatollahs)

In our September 5th op-ed, we said that Former President Donald J. Trump made the world a safer place and we stand behind these words now more than ever. During the Trump Administration’s four years in Washington, there were no major wars happening around the globe, thousands of Israelis were not savagely murdered in their homes, Americans were not waving Hamas flags on the streets of America and America’s enemies were weakened.

Let’s not forget, former President Trump led a military campaign against ISIS in the Middle East that saw significant progress culminating in the elimination of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the top Iranian General Commander Qasem Soleimani.

In the aftermath of the Soleimani drone strike, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and many others said WWIII would break out after the United States eliminated Al-Baghdadi and Soleimani, but that never happened. In fact, it did the opposite. It showed the world the immense military and intelligence prowess of the United States of America which served as a strong deterrence against any other bad actors in the world.

The decision by the Trump administration to order the strike that killed Soleimani in January 2020 was undoubtedly one of the most significant events in the Middle East in the last decade.

Soleimani was no ordinary military leader; he was the head of the Quds Force, a division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for extraterritorial operations. He was a key figure behind Iran’s support for proxy groups and militias in the Middle East, and his activities were perceived by the U.S. as a destabilizing force in the region. (RELATED: ERICK ERICKSON: Why Are Conservatives Covering For Hamas?)

The Trump administration had consistently taken a tough stance on Iran by withdrawing from the Obama-Biden era JCPOA and imposing crippling economic sanctions on the Khamenei Regime. The killing of Soleimani was seen as another element in a multifaceted approach to curbing Iranian influence in the region and it worked.

The actions by the Trump Administration to eliminate terrorists and enact maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrated America’s unwavering commitment to standing with Israel and our firm stance against terrorism around the globe.

During one of fmr. President Trump’s “State of the Union” speeches he said “Our message to the terrorists is clear — you will never escape American justice if you attack our citizens, you forfeit your life.”

From killing terrorists to standing with Israel to weakening the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to projecting American strength at every turn, fmr. President Trump proved all of the naysayers wrong time and time again. The world was a safer and peaceful place with Trump as our Commander-in-Chief, and now, everyone knows it.

Abe Hamadeh is a Republican Candidate for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. He can be found on X @AbrahamHamadeh

Bryan E. Leib is the Founder and CEO of Henry Public Relations, former Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty and a 2018 GOP Congressional Nominee. He can be found on X @BryanLeibFL

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

