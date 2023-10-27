‘I Am So Mad’: Superstar QB’s Wife Blasts Rapper Who Threw Money At Half-Naked Strippers During Game

NFL Star Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, slammed rapper Blueface for bringing strippers to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A video showing Blueface tossing dollar bills at a lineup of strippers while they twerked for him went viral after the game, but not everyone was as happy about the experience as Blueface was. Stafford laced into the rapper on “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford And Hank” podcast, telling fans it was disrespectful for him to turn a sports game into an X-rated experience.

Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA pic.twitter.com/ZfHMUdCr52 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

She blasted the artist for exposing the thousands of children in attendance at the game to the raunchy stripper show with bare asses exposed.

“So this is our in-game entertainment,” she said, calling him “disappointing” and “embarrassing.”

“This is our game day experience,” she said, expressing her frustration.

Stafford was in attendance at the game alongside her four daughters, and pushed back against this adult-entertainment being on display for kids to see.

“And if you guys didn’t see it, it’s strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game. People throwing money at them … But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience coming to a football game,” she said.

She drew the line and this type of behavior taking over family-oriented events.

“There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I’m saying, but if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not going to bring their kids,” she said.

The rapper became aware of her criticism and pushed back by calling her a “Karen” and slamming Stafford in a series of tweets.

He defended his entertainment choice.

“Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful,” he warned. (RELATED: ‘There’s Booty Cheeks Out Here’: Famous Rapper Blueface Asks 6-Year-Old If He’s Gay After The Boy Ignores Strippers)

“Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA,” he wrote to his Twitter feed.