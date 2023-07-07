‘There’s Booty Cheeks Out Here’: Famous Rapper Blueface Asks 6-Year-Old If He’s Gay After The Boy Ignores Strippers

Famous rapper Blueface is under fire for inviting strippers to his home while his six-year-old son was present, then questioning the child’s sexuality when he didn’t watch the girls dance.

A video of the encounter shows ladies dancing in the background with Blueface seemingly behind the camera. He starts to move from the main room where the strippers are located, and continues to film as he locates his son Javaughn who is standing in the walk-in pantry. “It’s booty cheeks out here, you over here looking for chips and Slim Jim’s and shit,” Blueface said, before questioning his young son’s sexual orientation.

The video showed the rapper’s confusion about why his six-year-old wasn’t mesmerized by the strippers that were dancing in the main room, where the child’s mother was also putting herself on display.

“You ain’t gay is you?” Blueface asked his child.

The little boy looked genuinely confused.

“Are you gay? You aint gay right?” he asked.

The little boy shook his head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blueface (@bluefasebabyy)

“My man, my dogg,” Blueface said as he congratulated his son for stating he was straight.

Blueface gave his son multiple high-fives for declaring he wasn’t gay. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Artist Arrested In Court While There For Another Matter)

The video has been widely criticized online, with many coming forward to suggest Javaughn’s parents are unfit and child services should be called.

An explosion of backlash has appeared online, with many addressing their fear for the young boy’s welfare. Others fired off on the rapper for his homophobic behavior in front of his child.