Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Missed Brain Hemorrhage Diagnosis After They Accused Her Of Faking Sickness

Actress and Emmy Award winner Sharon Stone opened up about her experience in 2001 when she suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage, according to Vogue.

The 65-year-old star revealed that medical professionals initially doubted the authenticity of her condition, the actress stated in a candid interview with Vogue published Friday. Stone’s life took a turn in 2001 when she experienced a sudden headache, which she described as akin to a “lightning bolt,” per the outlet.

The pain prompted her to seek immediate medical attention. Upon arriving at the hospital, she reportedly found herself on a gurney, completely unaware of the impending brain surgery. “I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid wheeling it where I was going, and him saying, ‘brain surgery,'” Stone recounted. “A doctor had decided, without my knowledge or consent, that he should give me exploratory brain surgery and sent me off to the operating room.” (RELATED: Celebrities Share Words Of Support After Sharon Stone Breaks Down In Tears Over Loss Of Her Brother)

Sharon Stone Says Doctors ‘Missed’ Diagnosing Her Brain Hemorrhage Because Staff Thought She Was ‘Faking’ https://t.co/DP7uI75DC8 — People (@people) October 28, 2023

The iconic “Basic Instinct” star went on to reveal the truth that many women face in medical settings, according to the outlet. She expressed her belief that women’s voices are often not given the attention they deserve, particularly in situations where female doctors are not present. The medical staff reportedly failed to detect Stone’s brain hemorrhage during the initial evaluation. “They missed it with the first angiogram and decided that I was faking it,” the actress told the outlet.

Stone’s friend was with her at the time and advocated for her, per Vogue. “My best friend talked them into giving me a second one and they discovered that I had been hemorrhaging into my brain, my whole subarachnoid pool, and that my vertebral artery was ruptured,” Stone said. “I would have died if they had sent me home.”