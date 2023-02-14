Celebrities Share Words Of Support After Sharon Stone Breaks Down In Tears Over Loss Of Her Brother

Sharon Stone mourned the loss of her brother Patrick in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Hello everybody. This message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” Stone said. “Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old.”

The famous actress had previously shared news of River’s death from organ failure. “Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences,” Stone said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

“Yes, we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have,” the “Basic Instinct” actress continued. “And we do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth.”

Stone broke down during the emotional message, and tears streamed down her face. “I thank you very much for the love and support that you’re showing us, and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you,” Stone said as she wept.

A number of celebrities rallied around Stone in her time of need by sharing kinds words of love and support. (REPORT: Famous Actress Provides Update On Jeremy Renner’s Recovery)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

Jeremy Renner, Kate Beckinsale, Lisa Rinna, John Travolta, Hilary Swank, Sharon Osbourne and Reed Morano were among the celebrities who shared their condolences in the comments section.

Travolta, who has suffered the loss of his son as well as his wife in recent years, shared a touching message. “Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love -JT,” he wrote.

Milla Jovovich wrote, “Wow mama. I’m so sorry. Will be thinking of you and your family during this nightmare you’re going through. Sending you so much love.”

Jeremy Renner, who is still recovering from his nearly fatal snow plow accident, also took time to write a comment, sending a series of hearts as well as the words “Bless You.”

Beckinsale and Osbourne sent heart emojis, Swank shared a few words and singer Gloria Estefan wrote, “Sending love and prayers to accompany you and your family throughout this incredibly difficult time of grief & loss…💔😢✌️🌻❤️.”

Orlando Bloom and Octavia Spencer, and Elizabeth Banks also commented on Stone’s post.

Patrick is survived by his wife and two of their children.