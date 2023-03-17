Sharon Stone Tells Fans She Lost Half Her Money Amid Financial Market Volatility

Famous actress Sharon Stone made some remarks about her finances while accepting an award during the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser Thursday.

Stone is among the most legendary actresses in Hollywood, but she revealed that she has been deeply affected by the recent volatility in the financial market. She took a deeply personal approach in an effort to encourage people to donate money to the charity.

“This is not an easy time for any of us,” said Stone as she accepted the Courage Award at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s fundraiser https://t.co/ct1hfbfYye — TooFab (@TooFab) March 17, 2023

Stone took the podium to accept a Courage Award and touched on a few topics of personal experience.

“I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult,” Stone said, as she spoke about the donation process.

“I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a fucking check,” she said, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here,” Stone said, as she pushed fans to take action and donate funds.

Courage Award recipient Sharon Stone: “I brought a couple of notes tonight. I usually just speak off the cuff because, as you well know, I don’t give a shit.” pic.twitter.com/9PfaUSAA3k — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 17, 2023

The famous actress didn’t detail what led to her financial losses, but the declaration of her financial difficulties came at the heels of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the quickly diminishing bank stocks.(RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins First Oscar At Age 68)

Stone was in tears during parts of her speech, and touched on the topic of her brother’s recent death as well as her cancer scare and subsequent surgical procedure.

The audience gave Stone a standing ovation at the conclusion of her acceptance speech.