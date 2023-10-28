District Attorney Has Work Laptop Stolen In Car Break-In, Reportedly Told To File Police Report

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s work laptop was stolen during a car burglary Friday afternoon in Oakland, KABC-TV reported.

After waiting for the police to arrive on the scene for about an hour, Price was reportedly instructed to report the crime online using the California city’s police department website, according to KABC-TV.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue outside the Alameda County Family Justice Center, per the outlet. Price was there attending a domestic violence event.

Multiple sources confirm Alameda County District Attorney Pam Price’s laptop was stolen in an auto burglary at 28th and Telegraph this afternoon around 3pm. (I’m told she was instructed to go online & file a report if she didn’t want to wait for an officer to arrive.) #Oakland pic.twitter.com/HNd1xaT7Zn — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 28, 2023

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed that several individuals were involved in the burglary, breaking into the vehicle, stealing various items and then fleeing the scene. Price’s bodyguard reportedly discovered the theft after finding the window of the $90,000 county Tahoe SUV broken upon return, the report says. (RELATED: District Attorney Offering Shuttle Service For Workers To Avoid Crime Ravaged City)

OPD stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and is encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3728, per WABC-TV.