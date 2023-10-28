New Promo For Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Gets Mixed Reactions As Studio Delays Release

Disney’s latest promotional poster for the controversial live-action “Snow White” remake set social media abuzz Friday.

Along with the new promotional photo, the studio announced another delay in the film’s release. Many users suggested the delay might be linked to concerns and backlash surrounding the incorporation of progressive elements into the movie, as claimed by the Walt Disney Company and star Rachel Zegler, Fox News reported.

First look at ‘SNOW WHITE’, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. In theaters on March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/C9OXfIMZG2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 27, 2023

“Disney’s Snow White—a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film—is coming to theaters on March 21, 2025. The film—which stars Rachel Zegler—invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters such as the Evil Queen and, of course, Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy, and Doc,” Disney said in the official release. The film was initially slated for a March 22, 2024 release, per Fox News. (RELATED: Disney Backtracks Claims About Their ‘Politically Correct’ Snow White And Dwarfs)

The new image released by Disney depicts Zegler as Snow White but now surrounded by seven CGI dwarves closely resembling the characters from the original 1937 animated film. The image raised questions as it appeared inconsistent with Disney’s earlier statements that it would replace the dwarves with seven “magical creatures” to avoid reinforcing stereotypes, the outlet added.

The new promo photo earned mixed reactions from the fans. One user on X said, “Is this bs or did they really change the 7 diverse companions into cgi dwarves?” Another user shared their thoughts about the CGI dwarves, writing, “I thought Peter Dinklage made them get rid of the dwarves. So now it’s just cgi instead of real actors? No way this movie does well.” One fan remained hopeful, posting, “I hope it lives up with the expectations.”