Happy Halloween: NFL Stars Bring Out Their Best Spooky Swag With Gameday Costumes

Halloween season — one of the most glorious times of the year.
And with the actual holiday being just two days away, talent all around the NFL decided to take the opportunity to show off their best spooky swag by dressing up in costumes prior to their Week 8 games.
Usually, these millionaire ball players show us straight drip with expensive outfits and dancing-diamond jewelry, but this week players shifted into masks, makeup and full-out suits to celebrate Halloween.
From a couple of Jokers walking around…
Why so serious, @quincywilliams_? 🃏
📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nqHkzRfxbu
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
The Joker@ceeflashpee84 | @AtlantaFalcons
📺: #ATLvsTEN — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8SnEI9q5Yk
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
To teams poppin’ in their throwbacks…
The Oilers throwbacks looking unreal. 🔥
📺: #ATLvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/FoB58N5hyG
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Throwback threads. pic.twitter.com/PPBBw6ef79
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 29, 2023
Schwing! pic.twitter.com/ycD2NrjxU9
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023
It was on!
And we also had … whatever the hell this was (Bigfoot maybe?).
First person to guess what @AllenLazard is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂
📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CSZrjhLxwA
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
We had “Naruto” references — don’t worry, I have no idea what that is either.
Here comes the Akatsuki. ⚔️
📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ca7LYOy7E0
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
And The Creeper, Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers were also in the house!
.@Flash_Garrett as The Creeper 🎃 pic.twitter.com/LUaopTNLEp
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Freddy Krueger in the flesh. 😨
📺: #NYJvsNYG — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XpNbO1hylq
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/w7aaXwRs4p
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2023
Oh, and Miles Morales made an appearance, too … well, sort of.
“I’m Miles Morales… out of costume.” 😂 @GarrettWilson_V
📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/P1ehC6PAOg
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
But the best costume most certainly went to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow … the swag is unreal.
View this post on Instagram
In other Halloween sightings (that isn’t really associated with Halloween), Green Bay Packers tight end Tyler Davis showed up before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with his dog — because who doesn’t love dogs? (RELATED: HE’S BAAACK! Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Announces Return From Injury With Incredible Hype Video Showcasing Speedy Recovery)
The greatest arrival photo, maybe ever. 🐶 @Tyler_Davis9
(via @packers) pic.twitter.com/Y3FHiF2isf
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Well done, NFL. Well done.