Happy Halloween: NFL Stars Bring Out Their Best Spooky Swag With Gameday Costumes

Halloween season — one of the most glorious times of the year.

And with the actual holiday being just two days away, talent all around the NFL decided to take the opportunity to show off their best spooky swag by dressing up in costumes prior to their Week 8 games.

Usually, these millionaire ball players show us straight drip with expensive outfits and dancing-diamond jewelry, but this week players shifted into masks, makeup and full-out suits to celebrate Halloween.

From a couple of Jokers walking around…

To teams poppin’ in their throwbacks…

It was on!

And we also had … whatever the hell this was (Bigfoot maybe?).

First person to guess what @AllenLazard is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂 📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CSZrjhLxwA — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

We had “Naruto” references — don’t worry, I have no idea what that is either.

And The Creeper, Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers were also in the house!

Freddy Krueger in the flesh. 😨 📺: #NYJvsNYG — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XpNbO1hylq — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Oh, and Miles Morales made an appearance, too … well, sort of.

But the best costume most certainly went to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow … the swag is unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

In other Halloween sightings (that isn’t really associated with Halloween), Green Bay Packers tight end Tyler Davis showed up before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with his dog — because who doesn’t love dogs? (RELATED: HE’S BAAACK! Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Announces Return From Injury With Incredible Hype Video Showcasing Speedy Recovery)

Well done, NFL. Well done.