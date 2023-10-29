HE’S BAAACK! Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Announces Return From Injury With Incredible Hype Video Showcasing Speedy Recovery

JALEN IS BACK!

Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey officially made his debut Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots — doing so months ahead of schedule — and gloriously joining the winning side of the field, 31-17.

And in the most perfect timing ever, my boy caught his very first interception for the Phins as I was writing this … truly special:

A six-time Pro Bowler and somebody who we Dolphins fans are massively happy to have, Jalen was forced to undergo surgery July 28 after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. Miami was originally hoping for a December return — just in time for the postseason — but my man is way ahead of the game, taking the field only 94 days after his procedure.

The Florida State alumnus, 29, posted an incredible hype video Sunday on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his speedy recovery.

“God’s plan is the best plan!” wrote Ramsey. “Thank you Jesus Christ! I’m back.”

WATCH:

94 Days Since Injury: FIN5 Debut! God’s plan is the best plan! Thank you Jesus Christ! I’m back 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/WiU2hKoKoS — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 29, 2023

This obviously makes me ecstatic as a Miami Dolphins fan.

And, boy oh boy, do we need it. Our offense is absolutely immaculate: they’re the reason why we’re sitting at a pretty 5-2 so far on the season. But our defense?

Ew.

Statistically, it’s pretty abysmal, allowing 26.7 points per game to rank 26th in the NFL. It’s not because our defense is “bad,” but because we’re banged up: we don’t have defensive backs Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, and we didn’t have Jalen until now. (RELATED: NFL Announces Miami Dolphins Will Be Focus Of ‘Hard Knocks’ In-Season Version And You Better Believe I’m Here For It)

So yeah … you talk about a sight to see for us Dolphins fans.

Welcome back, Jalen. You have NO IDEA how good it feels to see you finally playing in a Miami jersey at such a crucial time.