Ignoramus Of The Day: Teenager Goes Around Sucker-Punching People For — Wait For It — Social Media Clicks And Likes

What a blatant idiot — typical teen.

A teenager in Texas has admitted to going around sucker-punching random people in public to achieve attention on social media, making the claim that he “just made a mistake” as police are currently investigating his violent ignorance.

Alford Lewis — who is 19 years old, by the way, not even a minor — was recorded on video allegedly attacking people who were walking on a Wortham Park trail in Houston, according to KHOU 11.

An investigation was launched by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the video was published on social media and shared on Nextdoor, a neighborhood watch app, to identify the sucker-punching moron.

Lewis admitted he was wrong in an interview with KHOU 11 after the clip sparked outrage.

“You know, I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes,” said the teen who was tracked down and then confronted outside of his house — not far from the park — by the Houston outlet.

WATCH:

What a dummy.

And the idiot admits that he was doing all of this to bring clicks and likes to both his YouTube and TikTok channels, a trend among teens: doing stupid ish to get attention on social media, or “online famous.”

Lewis then claims, “What people don’t see is that I shook his hand after and gave the man a hug,” which I’m not buying for a damn minute. (RELATED: Pure Chaos: Two Moms Get Into Wild Brawl On School Bus In Front Of A Bunch Of Screaming Children)

Like, what a clown, man. And that’s exactly what I chalk this up as … just a clown being a clown.

And this is exactly why people don’t like teenagers.