‘Twerking’ Teen Loses Student Government Position, Chance At Scholarships After Video Surfaces

A teenage girl who was filmed twerking at an off-campus dance Sept. 30 was removed from the Student Government Association (SGA) and lost her chance at two SGA-sponsored scholarships following the video’s circulation on social media.

Kaylee Timonet received disciplinary action at Walker High School by Principal Jason St. Pierre after the video went viral, according to The Livingston Parish News.

Louisiana principal Jason St. Pierre removed a girl as student body president and denied her access to scholarships because… he didn’t like the way she danced at an off-campus party, saying she “wasn’t living in the Lord’s way.”https://t.co/cKr4dFr2vV — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) October 6, 2023

Timonet was shown twerking with friends to a song spun by DJ Savage, who worked at a post-homecoming event at Denham Springs Country Club, according to the outlet. DJ Savage was the person who posted the video online.

Timonet was devastated to learn of her punishment despite her high GPA and status as President of Walker High’s Beta Club, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Madonna Needs To Stop Twerking, She’s 64 Years Old)

“I felt like my life was over,” Timonet said during an “Unfiltered With Kiran” interview. “Being student of the year, at least having a chance at it, has always been my main goal. I’m starting college this January. I’m done in December, so it was a shock.”

Timonet’s mother, Rachel, met with St. Pierre to discuss her daughter’s discipline, which she was in shock over, the outlet reported. The principal reportedly referred to biblical scripture several times and informed the parent he was “well within his right” to punish Timonet as he pleased.

An investigation was initiated into St. Pierre’s choice of discipline Friday by the school board. Community members expressed support for Timonet on social media. One student created a logo with the slogan reading, “Let the girl dance,” a rallying call from the Walker High community that wants Timonet reinstated and for St. Pierre to resign.