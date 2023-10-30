CNN Political Commentator Lays Out Candidate Trump Could Pick As VP Who Would Threaten Biden

CNN political commentator Errol Louis said Monday that picking former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as Donald Trump’s running mate would pose a serious threat to President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race on Saturday after polling lower than other primary candidates.

Host Poppy Harlow noted a new poll showing Trump doing well amongst Iowa independents along with Haley, who has also seen a similar surge in the polls. Co-host Phil Mattingly then asked Louis whether the new gag orders placed on Trump would help or hurt him politically.

Louis said Trump would benefit from the gag order amongst his supporters, arguing that Trump rarely goes into detail to his supporters about his legal challenges and that his supporters don’t know what they like about him.

“One other interesting thing on this. I know I keep on the Nikki Haley thread, but when you dig into the cross tabs, Haley leads both Trump and DeSantis with suburban poll respondents. That’s interesting,” Harlow said. (RELATED: ‘I Am A Huge Fan’: Dave Portnoy Heaps Praise On Nikki Haley)

“It is very interesting,” Louis agreed. “Look it points to, to jump ahead, to the possibility she may end up on the ticket with Donald Trump. The reality is he has the biggest amount of trouble and frankly a lot of Biden’s margin victory in 2020 was due to college-educated suburban women and that’s what Nikki Haley is. And that’s what she brings to the table. If she can bring in some votes in a few key states, she would be politically a very potent edition to the ticket.”

Haley is tied for second with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa at 16%, with Trump leading with 43% support amongst Iowa voters, a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll found. Support for Haley has increased by 10 percentage points in two months while DeSantis’ dropped by 3 points and Trump gained by 1 point.