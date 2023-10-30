Hollywood Mourns The Death Of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

Hollywood is mourning the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, with tributes to the late actor flooding social media.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home Oct. 28, at the age of 54. Phrases and taglines from Perry’s best-known role as Chandler Bing in “Friends” have been quoted all over Twitter and Instagram as some of Hollywood’s biggest names pause to remember a fellow actor and dear friend who is gone too soon.

“Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” according to People. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.” They went on to call him a “brilliant talent.”

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said. (RELATED: Matthew Perry’s Last Instagram Post Haunts Fans)

The group paid homage to the unique way each episode of the hit show is titled, saying, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” wrote Morgan Fairchild, Perry’s on-screen mother in “Friends.”

Paget Brewster, who played the role of Kathy and starred opposite Perry as his love interest on the show, also paid tribute to Perry in a heartfelt post. “I’m so very sad to hear about [Matthew Perry],” she said.

“He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there,” Brewster continued.

Others who paid their public respects to the late actor include Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, Sarah Ferguson, Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selma Blair, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Minnie Driver.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a childhood friend of Perry’s, also posted a tribute about the star on Twitter, thanking Perry for “all the laughs.”

The main cast of “Friends” are preparing to release a joint statement about Perry’s death, according to Page Six.