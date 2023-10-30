Somebody Made A Palestine Pride Flag, And It’s Literally Painful To Look At

Julio Rosas, a Substack journalist, reported Saturday a unique LGBT-Palestinian hybrid flag appeared at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Brooklyn.

“Someone is waving a Palestine/LGBTQ+ pride combination flag at today’s pro-Palestine rally in Brooklyn,” Rosas noted and captured the flag on video.

Someone is waving a Palestine/LGBTQ+ pride combination flag at today’s pro-Palestine rally in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/GG0LEgj23z — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2023

This was not the only LGBT prop exhibited at the demonstration. “One sign says ‘Queers for a free Palestine’ at the march in Brooklyn,” Rosas reported.

One sign says “Queers for a free Palestine” at the march in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/zWhOeftNAO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2023

This queer affection for Palestine is rather ironic given the Palestinian Authority and Hamas’s own attitudes toward homosexuality.

The 2005 revised constitution of Palestine observed in Article 4 that Islam is the official religion of Palestine and mandated the principles of Islamic law “shall be a principal source of legislation.” Islamic law has traditionally criminalized the practice of homosexuality, a 2021 United States Commission report observed.

According to Palestinian law, being gay carries with it either a maximum jail sentence of 10 years in the Fatah-controlled West Bank or the death penalty in Hamas-controlled Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported in 2022. Even in the West Bank, gruesome extrajudicial fates have occurred like the decapitation of a 25-year-old gay man back in Oct. 2022, The Associated Press reported.

A Pew poll in 2013 found that only 4 percent of people in the Palestinian territories thought that homosexuality should be accepted by society.