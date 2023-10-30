‘Careful What You Say!’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Get Visibly Offended As Alyssa Farah Griffin Lists Problems With Biden

“The View” co-hosts were visibly offended as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin listed the problems with President Joe Biden on Monday.

Griffin argued a candidate other than Biden could be better suited to defeat former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner of the Republican Party. She argued that Biden’s age is not the only issue voters have with re-electing him in 2024, and compared the 80-year-old president to former President Jimmy Carter in terms of his popularity as shown in numerous polls.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly interrupted Griffin to praise the president.

“It’s not just his age, it’s the historic unpopularity,” Griffin said. “He’s on par with Jimmy Carter who is a one-term president and—” Griffin began.

“And yet, and yet, and yet he’s [Biden] revered now, he’s the GOAT [greatest of all time] before he leaves,” Goldberg said.

“But if I may just press on this because we had Rachel Maddow on this show, who I think we all respect regardless of our political stripes and she said Donald Trump could absolutely be re-elected. We all agree that he is an existential threat to the public so I’m dying to understand why Democrats, despite polling that has bared this out—”

“Because people who are like me don’t believe the polls,” Goldberg again interrupted. (RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Visibly Angers Co-Hosts For Implying Biden Is Too Old For Office)

“But take the polling aside, if you really think the oldest man in history, the oldest presidential candidate in history, is the best person to beat Donald Trump—” Griffin said.

“Careful what you say because there are a lot of people, there are people—” Goldberg said.

“So you don’t think there is anyone who could perform better?” Griffin asked.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then chimed in to say anyone with a “moral compass” must vote for Biden over Trump.

“I think this country has a moral compass and they look at the twice impeached, disgraced, four times indicted criminal and I think they say that guy [Biden] may be old, but that guy’s a criminal!” a visibly heated Hostin said.

Co-host Sara Haines said there is likely not another notable challenger that can currently enter the race to take on Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro reiterated Hostin’s point by saying the American people have to choose between someone with a “moral compass” and a “criminal.”

Several polls have found Trump leading Biden in a potential 2024 general election. A Washington Post-ABC News survey from September found Trump beating the current president by ten points, 52%-42%. The poll, conducted from Sept. 15-20, had a sample size of 1,006 randomly selected adults contacted on landlines and cell phones with a 3.5% margin of error.

Trump is also currently leading Biden in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.