Celebrities Reeling Over The Death Of Popular Drummer At Age 47

Celebrities and artists are mourning the loss of popular drummer Aaron Spears, who died recently at the age of 47.

Spears’ wife, Jessica, confirmed his death in a statement released to social media, which prompted several prominent celebrities to pay tribute to the star performer. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Barker, Michelle Williams, and Questlove, were among those that shared messages of condolences by commenting on Jessica’s post.

“Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August,” Jessica wrote to Instagram.

“His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe,” she said.

Ariana Grande replied to Jessica’s post, then went on to share an image of Spears on her Instagram story, along with her own personal message.

“We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being,” Grande wrote.

“I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed,” Grande wrote.

Fellow drummer and Blink-182 star, Travis Barker, wrote, “I have no words. I love you so much my brother and will miss you. This doesn’t seem real. Praying for you Jessica and August.”

Justin Bieber shared videos of himself drumming alongside Spears on his Instagram story.

“We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers. @aspears prayers for your family and loved ones you will be remembered and celebrated,” he wrote.

Questlove of The Roots posted a video of Spears playing drums to his Instagram.

“The world lost a legend today,” he said.

“You’ve seen Aaron drum prolly 5-10 times in your life if you attend concerts & sometimes without knowing. That’s how much in demand his services were,” he said.

He then tagged a number of artists that Spears played with, including Chaka Khan, Jordin Sparks, Lady Gaga, Usher, and Miley Cyrus. (RELATED: New Details Emerge Surrounding Matthew Perry’s Death: REPORT)

Jessica asked fans to, “Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world.”

His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.