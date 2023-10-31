Good Samaritan Bikers Stop Drunk Driver With 3 Kids In Car, Cops Say

A group of good Samaritan bikers boxed in a sedan driven by a drunk driver on US 1 on Saturday afternoon after they noticed him driving recklessly, deputies said.

The incident occurred in Monroe County, Florida, which includes the islands of the Florida Keys.

The bikers allegedly saw Toribo Simon Mendoza, 30, driving erratically in the vicinity of the small town of Tavernier, FOX 35 reported.

When deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrived on the scene, they said Mendoza appeared intoxicated behind the wheel of a car that included an adult woman, a 10-year-old and two three-year-olds, according to FOX 35. The woman was not arrested, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Charge School Bus Driver With DUI After She Allegedly Drove Bus Into Ditch)

Good Samaritan bikers thwart Florida man’s drunk drive with 3 kids in tow, deputies say https://t.co/XFJUCVHbpT — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) October 31, 2023

“Multiple witnesses stated they were in fear for the safety of other motorists, the passengers in the suspect sedan, and the suspect due to his driving behavior,” MCSO deputies said, according to FOX 35.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with DUI, three counts of an enhanced DUI (due to the presence of three children in his car), driving without a license and possession of marijuana, according to the MCSO arrest report.

Mendoza is being held on a $36,000 bond and will be arraigned on Nov. 15, according to the report.